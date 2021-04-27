JPMorgan Launches Its First Bitcoin Fund This Summer By CoinQuora



JPMorgan Launches Its First Bitcoin Fund This Summer



JPMorgan (NYSE:) will soon launch its first fund for its clients and customers.

The company aims to launch the BTC fund during the 2021 Summer.

NYDIG will serve as a custodian for the Bitcoin fund.

Financial services giant, JPMorgan, is in the process of launching its first Bitcoin fund due this summer (2021). Of note, JPMorgan aims to launch the Bitcoin fund specifically for its private wealth clients and individual customers.

However, this move represents a sharp pivot for the bank as it embarks on helping its clients and customers to now invest in the flagship crypto, Bitcoin.

When this happens, crypto-focused fintech service company NYDIG will serve as the main custody provider for the Bitcoin fund. Based on a report, after the upcoming BTC fund launch, JPMorgan will become the biggest bank in the US officially working with Bitcoin.

Also, the Bitcoin fund will be actively managed. This means that the fund managers are going to monitor and control everything about the BTC fund investment. Thus, the bank will …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora