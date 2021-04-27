Jeff Lowe Gets Into Physical Altercation With Neighbor as He Accuses Carole Baskin of Spying

Instagram

The ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ star alleges that his neighbor’s son was the first to start the fight by throwing coffee at his car and pushing him.

AceShowbiz –

Jeff Lowe was recently involved in a fight. The “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star reportedly got into a physical altercation with his neighbor’s son after trying to confront Carole Baskin and Howard Baskin, whom he accused of spying on him.

Jeff’s family, as reported by TMZ, called the police on Tuesday, April 27 to report a disturbance at their property in Thackerville. When the cops arrived at the scene, they found him and his neighbor being engaged in a tussle.

On what led to the fight, Jeff claimed that his son first saw a drone flying over the zoo. It prompted him to investigate and see Carole, her husband and his neighbors, a couple, hanging with a film crew. He said the Baskins and his neighbors left when they saw him.

The former operator of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood then claimed that he tried to stop a car leaving the neighbors’ property because he thought Carol was there. However, the neighbor’s son exited the car and they got into a fight.

Jeff alleged that his neighbor’s son was the first to start the fight by throwing coffee at his car and pushing him. Howard, meanwhile, claimed that the former began the altercation by attacking the guy unexpectedly and dragging him to the ground.

The authorities told TMZ that Carole was in the area but was not on Jeff’s property and she did not break any law. Her husband then told the outlet that they flew the drone because they wanted to monitor conditions at the zoo. The pair invited the film crew to record their activities.

The authorities told the publication that a police report will be sent to the local District Attorney regarding the accident. It will determine whether Jeff or the guy he was fighting will be charged.