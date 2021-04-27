Jay-Z Talks About Providing A ‘Loving Environment’ for Kids in Rare Interview

https://www.beyonce.com/

For the husband of Beyonce Knowles, his three children is his priority as he stresses, ‘[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be.’

AceShowbiz –

Jay-Z has opened up about his point of view on what it meant to be a father. In a rare new interview, the music mogul husband of Beyonce Knowles declared that he believes being a parent means providing “a loving environment” for the children, stressing that parents “are just guides.”

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker opened up about his parenting stance. “[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” he said. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

The 51-year-old added that the one important legacy he and his superstar wife could give their kids are making them feel supported as they embark their own journey. He pointed out, “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?”

“Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” he went on explaining. “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

Jay-Z, who has launched Only See Great campaign with Puma, additionally acknowledged that the COVID-19 quarantine made him learn that family “is your foundation.” However, when asked about his own legacy, he candidly admitted that he has “no idea.”

“I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say,” he stated before adding that he is “most proud of overcoming my circumstances and providing opportunity for people who look like me and who came from the same situation that I’ve come from.”

Jay-Z shares three kids, 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, with wife Beyonce.