JAY-Z And Beyoncé’s Approach To Parenting

You know JAY-Z and Beyoncé — and you know they’re the parents of Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.


The couple are usually fairly private about their family life — but JAY-Z recently opened up about his and Beyoncé’s parenting approach to The Sunday Times.


“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he said. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.'”


“What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”


JAY-Z continued to explain that, when it comes to parenting, his and Beyoncé’s goal is to “just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be.”


“It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”


This isn’t the only peek we’ve recently gotten into Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s family life. Earlier this month, B shared some rare photos of her and the kids on vacay.

And it sounds like they’re being raised with love, too.


