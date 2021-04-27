Jason Derulo’s Son Loves To Dance When He Hears Music

“I want to do a TikTok on it because I just picture him in there just getting it.”
During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Derulo revealed his unborn son loves to dance whenever he hears music.
“The worst thing that happens is he just kicks a lot,” the dancer said. “Whenever he hears music he just starts dancing. I want to do a TikTok on it because I just picture him in there just getting it.”
Although his unborn son is a major “kicker,” Derulo said his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, “hasn’t been [having] a tough pregnancy at all. She’s been really, really good.”
In fact, becoming a dad has given Derulo tons of “baby fever” because he’s been feeling “really connected” with his child and girlfriend.
“I could not be more excited, it’s a boy,” he said. “I think everything happens, like, in the right time.”
“I think I’ve done so much in my life right? And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I’m like, ‘OK, now who do I share it with?’ he continued. ‘Also, there are no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos.’”
“I needed to make it happen because somebody’s got to carry the name,” the “In My Head” singer added.
Who knows? Derulo’s son might be one heck of a dancer! You can catch the rest of his interview with Barrymore below.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!