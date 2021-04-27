Japan’s retail sales rise at fastest pace in five months

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese retail sales rose at the fastest pace in five months in March as consumer demand recovered from the huge hit it took from the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The world’s third-largest economy has emerged from last year’s slump on an export recovery, though a glacial vaccine rollout and a resurgence in infections are threatening household demand.

Retail sales jumped 5.2% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, a larger gain than the median market forecast for a 4.7% rise.

That marked the fastest rise since a 6.4% advance in October and the first positive growth in four months.

“People felt relaxed as it was becoming spring,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“They were going out to shopping streets and commercial facilities, leading to more consumption.”

Compared with the previous month, retail sales rose 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The broader rise in retail sales was driven by higher spending on fashion items such as clothing and accessories as well as general merchandise.

Wednesday’s data also showed department store sales posted a 19.3% jump, in contrast to a 2.1% drop in supermarket sales, their the second month of declines.