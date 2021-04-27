Japanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares inched lower on Tuesday as a slew of corporate earnings failed to meet investors’ high expectations for strong profit recovery and as the country struggles with containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.46% to 28,991.89, while the broader Topix shed 0.76% to 1,903.55. The market did not react to the Bank of Japan’s widely-expected decision of keeping policy unchanged.

Earnings have proved to be a drag on the market after the Nikkei had rallied to a three-decade high earlier this year on hopes of economic normalization in the financial year that began in April.

Dai-ichi Sankyo fell 3.5% after the drugmaker gave a lower-than-expected forecast for the current year to March, while Hulic lost 4.4% after the property developer missed expectations.

Even companies with relatively strong earnings and positive surprises were not spared from sell-off, with camera and medical equipment maker Canon failing to keep earlier gains.

Canon ended down 1.3%, despite its annual operating profit forecast topping market consensus.

Online brokerage Monex lost 1.5% even as it reported a surge in profit due to the rise in bitcoin.

Those losses came after industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric and Nidec fell, despite relatively sound earnings earlier this month.