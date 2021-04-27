Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.46% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.46%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 6.33% or 80.0 points to trade at 1343.0 at the close. Meanwhile, IHI Corp. (T:) added 5.84% or 124.0 points to end at 2246.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.43% or 127.0 points to 2996.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nitto Denko Co (T:), which fell 3.72% or 350.0 points to trade at 9060.0 at the close. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.46% or 104.0 points to end at 2905.0 and Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.23% or 29.0 points to 868.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2075 to 1394 and 255 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.43% or 127.0 to 2996.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.89.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.73% or 0.45 to $62.36 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.72% or 0.47 to hit $65.50 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.00% or 0.05 to trade at $1780.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.23% to 108.33, while EUR/JPY rose 0.15% to 130.74.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 90.960.