Jan-Lennard Struff opens strong in Munich By Reuters

No. 7 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany moved into the second round of the BMW Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory Tuesday against Slovakia’s Andrej Martin in Munich, Germany.

Struff struck six aces and only faced two break points (saving one) during the 76-minute match. Up next is compatriot Dominik Koepfer, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 winner against three-time Munich champion Philipp Kohlschreiber.

No. 5 Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia cruised 6-2, 6-3 over Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro. American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald upset No. 6 seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-4. Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas outlasted American Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1. Other winners included Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann and Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan.

Millennium Estoril Open

Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia held off 17-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in two hours and 14 minutes to reach the second round in Portugal.

Former Estoril champions Richard Gasquet of France (2015) and Joao Sousa of Portugal (2018) experienced mixed results. Gasquet was a 6-3, 7-5 winner against Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero, while Sousa was eliminated 6-1, 6-3 by Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez upset No. 5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-0. Other winners on Tuesday included No. 7 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, Italy’s Marco Cecchinato and Frenchmen Corentin Moutet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

