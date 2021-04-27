Italy sells $3.5 billion of U.S. dollar bonds

Article content

Italy will raise a total $3.5 billion for its latest U.S. dollar bond sale on Tuesday, according to a lead manager, while its benchmark yield hit a fresh seven-month high.

Rome, which has been diversifying its funding sources after a sharp rise in borrowing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, sold three- and 30-year U.S. dollar bonds via a syndicate of banks.

“There was a more robust demand on the 3-year tranche due to the shorter maturity and to an appealing yield. The long tranche needs investors dedicated to this maturity,” said Luca Cazzulani, strategist at UniCredit.

“From the Treasury point of view, the issue, which aimed to diversify the investor base, has achieved its purpose.”

It is Italy’s third venture into this market after it launched its first dollar issuance since 2010 in October 2019. That has helped it build a yield curve in U.S. dollars, with Tuesday’s sale adding to five-, 10- and 30-year bonds issued since October 2019.

Italy managed to cut the yield it offered on both tranches, with the shorter bond receiving over $4.8 billion euros of demand and the longer over $6.2 billion, according to the lead manager, though the yields Italy will pay were cut by less than on past dollar deals.