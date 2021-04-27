Italy receives $12.1 billion of demand for U.S. dollar bonds

Article content

Italy received $12.1 billion of investor demand for its latest U.S. dollar bond sale on Tuesday, according to a lead manager, a day after its benchmark yield hit a seven-month high.

Rome, which has been diversifying its funding sources after a sharp rise in borrowing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, is selling three- and 30-year U.S. dollar bonds via a syndicate of banks.

Analysts at Commerzbank expect the bonds will raise $5.5 billion.

It is Italy’s third venture into this market after it launched its first dollar issuance since 2010 in October 2019. That has helped it build a yield curve in U.S. dollars, with today’s sale adding to five-, 10- and 30-year bonds issued since.

Italy managed to cut the yield it is offering on both tranches, with the shorter bond receiving $6.6 billion euros of demand and the longer $5.5 billion, according to the lead manager, though the yields Italy will pay were cut by less than on past dollar deals.

“It hasn’t tightened as much from initial (price) guidance as I would have expected,” said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

“Some of that might be the fact that it’s not too attractive … when swapped back into euros compared to existing BTPs,” he added.