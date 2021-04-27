Iran Now Allows Banks, Exchanges to Use Crypto for Imports By CoinQuora



Iran Now Allows Banks, Exchanges to Use Crypto for Imports



Iran now allows banks and foreign exchanges to use crypto to pay for the imports.

They will create a bill to provide regulatory clarity regarding crypto-related activities.

Authorities took over 45,000 machines due to illegally using subsidized electricity.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced that it will now allow banks and exchanges to use crypto to pay for imports. To clarify, they can use only the crypto mined by licensed miners in the said country. Meanwhile, they will create a bill to give regulatory clarity about crypto activities.

The statement included:

“The central bank states that lenders and licensed currency exchange offices have been notified about the regulatory framework for crypto payment.”

