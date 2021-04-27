Illumina Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Illumina (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Illumina announced earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $1.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $996.36M.

Illumina shares are up 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 25.59% from its 52 week high of $555.77 set on February 12. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.47% from the start of the year.

Illumina shares gained 1.05% in after-hours trade following the report.

Illumina follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Illumina’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $15.71 on revenue of $51.36B.

