Iggy Azalea Plots Weeklong Celebration to Mark Son Onyx’s 1st Birthday

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker reveals to her online followers on Twitter that she is planning a seven-day birthday celebration as her son is about to turn 1 year old.

AceShowbiz –

Iggy Azalea is planning to enjoy a week-long celebration for her son’s first birthday.

The chart-topping rap star – who has Onyx Kelly with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti – has taken to Twitter to reveal she’s set to celebrate her son’s birthday, describing Onyx as her “bestie.”

The blonde beauty – who split from the music star last year – wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “It’s onyxs bday all week so I’m outtttt…gotta hang with bestie. (sic)”

Iggy, 30, actually remained tight-lipped about her son’s arrival last year, waiting until June before she confirmed the news on social media.

And the “Work” hitmaker – who has previously dated the likes of A$AP Rocky and basketball star Nick Young – recently revealed that she’s enjoying her life as a single woman. She wrote, “1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me.”

Iggy subsequently insisted she’s not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.

She said on Twitter, “I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut. (sic)”

Iggy also admitted to feeling “embarrassed” about reading to her son. The rapper revealed it’s taken her a bit of time to come to terms with the challenges of motherhood, admitting she initially felt self-conscious about some of her parental responsibilities.

Iggy – who moved from Australia to the U.S. during her teens to pursue her music ambitions – said, “It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don’t even care. (sic)”