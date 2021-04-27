‘I have not sold any of my Bitcoin’: Elon Musk By Cointelegraph

‘I have not sold any of my Bitcoin’: Elon Musk
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to assure the crypto community that he has not sold any of his personal BTC stash, despite his company Tesla (NASDAQ:) realizing profits from its recent buys.
Musk’s comments came in response to accusations from comedian Dave Portnoy that the Tesla CEO had profited from a Bitcoin pump and dump engineered through his public statements supporting the cryptocurrency.
