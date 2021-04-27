Humana to buy rest of Kindred at Home for $5.7 billion to expand patient care

Article content

U.S. health insurer Humana Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire the 60% stake that it did not own in home health and hospice provider Kindred at Home from TPG Capital for $5.7 billion to expand its patient care business.

Humana’s insurance business is focused on individuals in the U.S. government’s Medicare program for the elderly and disabled. The deal builds on its focus to use health providers in members’ homes to improve health outcomes and save costs.

The company and two private equity firms TPG Capital and Welsh and Carson, Anderson & Stowe in December 2017 bought Kindred Healthcare Inc for about $810 million. (https://reut.rs/3b1HLFZ)

Humana said although Kindred’s hospice and community care operations are included in the deal, Humana intends to ultimately only maintain a minority stake in this portion of the asset.

The company is exploring a public listing or another potential transaction and intends for the future independent company to be led by Chief Executive of Kindred at Home, David Causby.

The deal has an enterprise value of $8.1 billion, which includes Humana’s existing equity value of $2.4 billion associated with its 40% minority ownership interest.

Humana expects to close the deal in the third quarter and aims to fund it through a combination of parent company cash and debt financing.

The health insurer had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion as of December 31 and said it does not expect a material impact to its 2021 earnings from the deal.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was the financial advisor to Humana, while Barclays and Guggenheim Securities, LLC advised Kindred.

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP were the legal advisors to Humana, while Debevoise & Plimpton and Mintz helped Kindred. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)