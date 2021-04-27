Hasbro Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



Hasbro Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Hasbro (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Hasbro announced earnings per share of $1 on revenue of $1.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6448 on revenue of $1.17B.

Hasbro shares are up 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.10% from its 52 week high of $101.17 set on January 14. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.53% from the start of the year.

Hasbro follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Hasbro’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $10.39B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7428 on revenue of $10.42B.

Genuine Parts had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.5 on revenue of $4.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.14 on revenue of $4.3B.

