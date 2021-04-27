H.E.R. Calls on Fellow Artists to Always Use Art to ‘Tell the Truth’ in Oscars’ Acceptance Speech

WENN/Avalon

Taking home Best Original Song for ‘Fight for You’ from ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, the ‘Focus’ singer promises that she is ‘going to fight for [her] people and what is right.’

H.E.R. called for musicians and filmmakers to use their platforms responsibly at the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.

The singer, real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, took home the award for Best Original Song for “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” and spoke about the importance of using art to “tell the truth” when she got on stage to accept the honor.

Unable to hide her surprise, H.E.R. said, “Oh, my god. I did not expect to win this award. I am so, so, so, so grateful. Not only to win, but to be a part of such an important, important story. So, thank you so much.”

“Thank you to the Academy – I’ve always wanted to say that – and of course my collaborators, the song wouldn’t be what it was without them.”

“I have to thank God for giving us these gifts. And my parents, my beautiful mother, who is here with me today. And my father at home. All those days of listening to Sly and the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield, they really paid off. So thank you, Dad.”

She then pledged to always “fight” and do “what is right” as she called on her fellow artists to “tell the truth.”

She said, “I just want to say this – you know, musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility to me to tell the truth. And to write history the way that it was. And how it connects us to today. And what we see going on in the world today. And, yeah, I’m just – I have no words. I’m just so, so, so happy and grateful.”





“Knowledge is power. Music is power. And as long as I’m standing, I’m always going to fight for us. I’m always going to fight for my people and what is right. That’s what music and storytelling does. Thank you so much. Thank you.”