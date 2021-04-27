Gwen Stefani Plays Cupid in New Music Video for ‘Slow Clap’

In the visuals, the fiancee of Blake Shelton can be seen riding her white scooter to an elementary school where she helps a young man to express his feelings to his crush.

Gwen Stefani is back with a new music video for her latest single “Slow Clap”. In the visuals, the fiancee of Blake Shelton can be seen riding her white scooter to an elementary school where she helps a young man to express his feelings to his crush.

Donning a bomber jacket with a cupid drawn on the back, Gwen sings her heart out while walking down the school hallway. She guides the young boy to show off his dancing skills in front of his schoolmates and his crush. However, they laugh at him instead of being impressed. That, however, doesn’t stop him from trying to get better with his moves.

After practicing hard, he eventually asks his crush to meet him at the field. The two later dance to the song. They are not the only ones having a blast with the song though as their teacher is also seen dancing in the hallway.

“Clap, clap/ Clap, clap, clap, clap/ Clap de-clap de-clap clap/ Slow clap/ Walk into the room like a boss (slow clap)/ Putting on a little extra sauce,” Gwen sings on the energetic track. “Clap, clap/ Clap, clap, clap, clap/ Clap de-clap de-clap clap/ Slow clap/ Side stepping people down the hall (slow clap)/ Winter, Spring or Summer or the Fall.”

Prior to this, Gwen unveiled another version of music video for “Slow Clap”. Teaming up with raptress Saweetie for the remix version of the song, the music video saw the pair taking over a high school.

Of the song which she co-wrote along with Ross Golan and producer Luke Niccoli, the No Doubt singer said in an interview with “Good Morning America“, “Generally, I just wanted to make an album that was full of joy and hope. I think the one line in [‘Slow Clap’] is, ‘Are you rooting for me like I’m rooting for you?’ I feel like that was just kind of where I was at in that moment when I wrote the song.”

“I’m still writing,” she continued. “I think that’s what’s been really fun about this project, is to be able to drop singles and actually still be working on new music as I’m doing it. That’s new for me, so that’s kind of what I’m doing right now, just in the studio writing and being creative.”

Gushing over Ross, Gwen said, “Ross is really good at getting in your head and investigating, and he has the right tone for me right now. I always feel like my songs have a bit of a kitschy, fun, silly side to them lyrically, even if I’m talking about something serious, and he’s really good at that as well.”