Grimes Says Elon Musk Is ‘Worth a Deep Dive’ While Defending Him Against Trolls

The ‘My Name Is Dark’ songstress claps back at the online critics after they questioned why she in a romantic relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Grimes was quick to jump to Elon Musk’s defense after he was attacked by online trolls. Having been asked why she is dating the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, the “My Name Is Dark” songstress stressed that he is “worth a deep dive.”

On Sunday, April 25, the 33-year-old singer first shared on TikTok a clip of herself sword dancing to The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears (Remix)” featuring Ariana Grande. The post has since been flooded with questions about her billionaire beau.

One critic in particular pressed, “GRIMESSS. HOW ARE YOU DOING THIS AND ACTIVLEY [sic] SLEEP1NG WITH THE MAN WHO LOTERALLY [sic] DESTROY THE PLANET AND HUMANITY.” In response, Grimes noted, “How is he doing these things?… His whole career is about making travel/house power etc sustainable and green. It’s worth a deep dive.”

When another individual asked, “Bestie can you confirm he’s not a men’s rights activist? Some people online have been saying that & I’m concerned,” the Canadian native wrote back, “He’s not.” She then added, “Def he’s been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of spaceX is a woman, as is his right hand at Neuralink etc.”

Not stopping there, Grimes also replied to another comment requesting her to tell her boyfriend to stop world hunger. “Ppl keep asking this but just throwing $ doesn’t solve it. He’s trying to focus on the issues he knows he can solve and they r real essential issues,” she explained.

After another hater asked her about who she is “trying to convince,” the mother of one fired back, “I don’t need to convince anyone haha.” She further elaborated, “I accept this discourse. I’m just rly close to it so sum times [sic] I try to correct the misconceptions haha.”

Grimes and Elon have been dating since 2018. In May 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whom they named X Æ A-XII.