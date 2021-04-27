Gold steady as market awaits Fed policy meeting

Article content

Gold held steady on Tuesday as market

awaits a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for cues on its monetary

policy outlook, while a firmer dollar weighed on the metal’s

appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,780.86 per ounce by 0724

GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,780.70

per ounce.

“We’re starting to see a bit of a perking up of the U.S.

dollar and bond yields as well,” DailyFX currency strategist

Ilya Spivak said.

The dollar edged up, making gold less alluring for

other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury

yield held close to the 1.570% level.

While no major policy changes are expected from the Fed’s

two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, investors will pay

close attention to Chairman Jerome Powell’s outlook on the

economy.

The Fed slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to

near zero last March after the pandemic hit the United States,

and has promised to leave borrowing costs unchanged until the

economy reaches full employment and inflation hits 2%.

“The most likely scenario that markets are looking for is a

status quo result,” Spivak said, adding that, “the Fed is going

to have a hard time sounding any more dovish than they already

have been.”

The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Tuesday