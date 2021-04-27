Gold falls as U.S. Treasury yields firm; all eyes on Fed rate decision

Article content

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, pulled

down by firmer U.S. Treasury yields with investors looking out

for policy cues from the Federal Reserve’s meeting, while

palladium eased after hitting a record peak in the previous

session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,767.76 per ounce by

0131 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,770.00

per ounce.

* Palladium fell 0.6% to $2,924.12 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,962.50 on Tuesday.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to

their highest since April 15, increasing the opportunity cost of

holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold less appealing for other currency holders.

* Market participants awaited the U.S. Fed’s statement due

later in the day, for cues on the central bank’s monetary

policy.

* Japanese retail sales rose at the fastest pace in five

months in March as consumer demand recovered from the huge hit

it took from the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

* U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a 14-month high in

April as increased vaccinations against COVID-19 and additional

fiscal stimulus allowed for more services businesses to reopen,

boosting demand and hiring by companies.