Gold falls as U.S. Treasury yields firm; all eyes on Fed rate decision

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, pulled

down by firmer U.S. Treasury yields with investors looking out

for policy cues from the Federal Reserve’s meeting, while

palladium eased after hitting a record peak in the previous

session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,767.76 per ounce by

0131 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,770.00

per ounce.

* Palladium fell 0.6% to $2,924.12 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,962.50 on Tuesday.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to

their highest since April 15, increasing the opportunity cost of

holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals,

making gold less appealing for other currency holders.

* Market participants awaited the U.S. Fed’s statement due

later in the day, for cues on the central bank’s monetary

policy.

* Japanese retail sales rose at the fastest pace in five

months in March as consumer demand recovered from the huge hit

it took from the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

* U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a 14-month high in

April as increased vaccinations against COVID-19 and additional

fiscal stimulus allowed for more services businesses to reopen,

boosting demand and hiring by companies.

* Analysts and traders have slashed their gold price

forecasts, with many believing a return to last year’s record

highs is unlikely as economic recovery tarnishes the safe-haven

metal’s appeal, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

* Senior U.S. officials on Tuesday pledged sustained support

for India in helping it deal with the world’s worst current

surge of COVID-19 infections.

* Silver fell 0.9% to $26.00 per ounce. Platinum

was down 1% at $1,216.75.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment May

0645 France Consumer Confidence April

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its

interest rate decision followed by statement

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

