Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.31% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.31%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.31%, while the index gained 0.06%, and the index added 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.24% or 0.125 points to trade at 10.175 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 0.96% or 1.37 points to end at 144.80 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.88% or 0.425 points to 48.805 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 1.99% or 2.60 points to trade at 128.05 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 1.68% or 1.310 points to end at 76.860 and Adidas AG (DE:) was down 1.36% or 3.63 points to 262.32.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which rose 12.96% to 51.70, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.39% to settle at 475.800 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 3.09% to close at 128.450.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.94% to 40.765 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.88% to settle at 76.180 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was down 1.84% to 47.07 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.39% to 475.800, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.09% to settle at 128.450 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.14% to close at 78.650.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.94% to 40.765 in late trade, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.38% to settle at 168.10 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.88% to 76.180 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 359 to 323 and 67 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.14% or 1.650 to 78.650.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.07% to 19.83.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.09% or 1.65 to $1778.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.84% or 0.52 to hit $62.43 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.65% or 0.42 to trade at $65.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.08% to 1.2073, while EUR/GBP fell 0.05% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 90.930.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR