Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.31% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.31%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.31%, while the index gained 0.06%, and the index added 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.24% or 0.125 points to trade at 10.175 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 0.96% or 1.37 points to end at 144.80 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.88% or 0.425 points to 48.805 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 1.99% or 2.60 points to trade at 128.05 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 1.68% or 1.310 points to end at 76.860 and Adidas AG (DE:) was down 1.36% or 3.63 points to 262.32.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which rose 12.96% to 51.70, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.39% to settle at 475.800 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 3.09% to close at 128.450.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.94% to 40.765 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.88% to settle at 76.180 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which was down 1.84% to 47.07 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.39% to 475.800, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.09% to settle at 128.450 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.14% to close at 78.650.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 3.94% to 40.765 in late trade, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.38% to settle at 168.10 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.88% to 76.180 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 359 to 323 and 67 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.14% or 1.650 to 78.650.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.07% to 19.83.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.09% or 1.65 to $1778.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.84% or 0.52 to hit $62.43 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.65% or 0.42 to trade at $65.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.08% to 1.2073, while EUR/GBP fell 0.05% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 90.930.