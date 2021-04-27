German, French ministers back U.S. idea for 21% minimum tax rate

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Launching of the 2020 income tax campaign in France
BERLIN (Reuters) – The finance ministers of France and Germany support the idea of a 21% minimum corporate tax rate, as suggested by the U.S. government, they said in a joint interview in Zeit Online on Tuesday.
“I, personally, I have nothing against the U.S. proposal,” Germany’s Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying. “If that is the result of negotiations, we would also be agreed,” France’s Bruno Le Maire said, according to Zeit.
