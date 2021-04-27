General Electric Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



General Electric Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – General Electric (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

General Electric announced earnings per share of $0.03 on revenue of $17.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0128 on revenue of $17.53B.

General Electric shares are up 25% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.83% from its 52 week high of $14.41 set on March 9. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.53% from the start of the year.

General Electric follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

General Electric’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on April 21, who reported EPS of $3.86 on revenue of $5.25B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.07 on revenue of $4.81B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with first quarter EPS of $1.92 on revenue of $8.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.8 on revenue of $8.08B.

