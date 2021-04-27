Gemini to launch Bitcoin cashback rewards on Mastercard credit card By Cointelegraph

Gemini to launch Bitcoin cashback rewards on Mastercard credit card
New York cryptocurrency exchange Gemini announced on Tuesday the pending release of the Gemini Credit Card, which will allow cryptocurrency holders to spend crypto and receive cashback rewards in the form of (BTC) or any other cryptocurrency available on the Gemini platform.
The credit card will be released in conjunction with Mastercard (NYSE:) and will be issued by online banking institution WebBank. It is expected to be released this coming summer and has reportedly received over 140,000 sign-ups from waiting customers already, according to the company’s press release.
