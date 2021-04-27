GE Slips Premarket As Reiteration of Outlook, Profit Drop Disappoint By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Shares in General Electric (NYSE:) were trading weaker premarket Tuesday as the company declined to raise its guidance higher despite growing signs of an upturn for its its key jet engine business. 

Industrial cash flow, the key metric tracked by analysts, improved to an outflow of $845 million from $2.2 billion a year ago, but the performance of the jet engine business disappointed, posting revenue of less than $5 billion, some 6% below expectations.

GE shares have been trading near their 52-week high of $14.41.

The company sees its industrial revenues, that comprise more than 90% of the total, growing organically by a low single-digit percentage this year.

Adjusted industrial profit margin is seen expanding by 250-plus basis points while adjusted earnings per share is seen between $0.15 and $0.25.

Profit at its industrial segment fell 20% from a year ago to $828 million in January-March and total revenues dropped 12% to $17.11 billion.

Barring renewable energy, orders in key segments like aviation, healthcare and power were all down from last time.  

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR