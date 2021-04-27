France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.03% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.03%, while the index declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which rose 2.15% or 0.48 points to trade at 22.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) added 1.62% or 0.42 points to end at 26.42 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was up 1.54% or 1.07 points to 70.77 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:), which fell 1.60% or 2.05 points to trade at 125.80 at the close. Safran SA (PA:) declined 1.50% or 1.86 points to end at 122.06 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was down 1.43% or 1.45 points to 99.79.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Electricite de France SA (PA:) which rose 5.42% to 12.16, Alten SA (PA:) which was up 5.41% to settle at 107.20 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 4.80% to close at 12.00.

The worst performers were Biomerieux SA (PA:) which was down 6.89% to 101.30 in late trade, Coface (PA:) which lost 3.84% to settle at 10.27 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 3.55% to 25.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 300 to 280 and 84 ended unchanged.

Shares in Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.62% or 0.42 to 26.42. Shares in Biomerieux SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; down 6.89% or 7.50 to 101.30. Shares in Alten SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.41% or 5.50 to 107.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.13% or 2.25 to $1777.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.78% or 0.48 to hit $62.39 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.63% or 0.41 to trade at $65.44 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.2078, while EUR/GBP fell 0.05% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.895.

