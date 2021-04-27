FCC to votes to approve SpaceX satellite plan: official By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to approve the SpaceX plan to deploy Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit, an FCC official confirmed to Reuters.
The decision is expected to be made public as early as Tuesday, and includes a number of conditions to ensure the safety of the plan, the official said. The approval order is expected to address some concerns raised by Amazon (NASDAQ:).com’s Kuiper Systems satellite project. Elon Musk’s SpaceX had asked FCC for approval to fly 2,824 additional satellites at a lower orbit as part of its plan to offer space-based broadband internet service.
