Family of DaBaby’s Rival Cam Coldheart Believes He Was Drugged Before Sudden Death at 33

North Carolina rapper Cam Coldheart has died suddenly at a young age. The up-and-coming rapper, who was born Cameron Devon Henegan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 24. He was only 33 years old.

His aunt, who goes by @empresstia_majesticplus on Instagram, shared the news on social media. She took to Instagram to mourn the loss and pay tribute. “DAMNIT MAN!!! @bigcoldheart We supposed to make it to the top together!!!” she expressed her grief in the caption along with several pictures of her late nephew.

“I’m going to miss us encouraging each other and giving each other our props!!!” she remembered him. “You was doing the damn thing!!! You were a Master 11 and very successful but you didn’t even fully tap into what the Universe had for you… Nevertheless I’m still proud of all your accomplishments.”

The boutique owner added, “Cam Henegan and having a front row seat to your growth was an honor and a privilege… I love you NEPHEW!!! Thank you for all the laughs and smiles and for keeping me on my A game and always challenging me… I’m truly going to miss you… TEARSSSSSSSSSSS.”

The cause of death has not been released by official sources, but his family seemed to believe that he was drugged the night before he died. In response to a question about how her nephew had died, his aunt wrote, “We won’t know for sure until the autopsy is done… But there is speculation that he was drugged at a club the night before…”

Cam Coldheart’s aunt shared a theory about his cause of death.

Cam left behind two young children “that he cherished,” Charlotte Alerts reports. In an Instagram post he shared in July 2020, the rapper expressed his hope to be successful financially and to “be a good daddy.” He had posted pictures of his two kids on his social media account.

Cam was previously involved in altercation with DaBaby. Back in May 2019, he was knocked out by the “Rockstar” hitmaker after heckling him when Cam spotted the latter at the Louis Vuitton store at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall. Cam ended up lying sideways on the floor with a bloody nose in a viral video.