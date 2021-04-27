Facts About Ann Skelly The Nevers

If you’ve tuned into HBO’s The Nevers, chances are Penance Adair has caught your eye.


(You know, The Nevers, a.k.a. the steampunk feminist sci-fi show we didn’t know we needed.)

Penny is a brilliant, golden-hearted inventor played by Ann Skelly, a newcomer to American screens.

1.

She was born in Dublin, Ireland.


And grew up in County Wexford to the southeast.

2.

She wasn’t a huge fan of school.


Ann said, “I always liked learning on my own. I found school got in the way of your own kind of learning.” She actually chose to homeschool herself for a year in high school! She eventually graduated from the Bow Academy of Acting in Dublin.

3.

Her favorite movie is La Vie en Rose.


The film had a major impact on her career aspirations. She shares, it was the “first time that I’d seen an actress get to be the center of such an epic story and get to express all these seismic feelings, and I just really wanted to be a part of that.”

4.

Her parents are both artists.


Ann reports, “My dad paints and my mam writes and they are both photographers. They value art and creativity.”

5.

If she weren’t an actor she would be a painter.

6.

She likes playing with Photoshop.

7.

She’s vegetarian.


She reveals, “I never ate meat — I didn’t really like it. My family were never big meat eaters. Now we are all vegetarian.” She credits this with keeping healthy!

9.

Her favorite snack is Fruit Winders.

10.

She’s into stars from the ’70s.

11.

One of her least favorite traits is “phone face.”


A.k.a. people staring into their screens when she’s talking to them. She says, “I feel like I’m in the series Black Mirror.”

12.

She was on three seasons of Red Rock, a popular Irish crime drama.


From 2015-2017 Skelly played Rachel Reid, a murder suspect in the killing of a police officer. It was the first role she ever booked, from her second audition!

13.

She de-stresses by jogging.


“I find the jogging surprisingly relaxing, it takes your mind off things. Or something mundane like washing the dishes.”

14.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role by the Irish Film and Television Awards.


This was in 2018, for her performance in a film called Kissing Candice, and she ended up losing to Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird. Stiff competition!

15.

Her sexy and dramatic mini-series Death and Nightingales is airing in the US in May.


She starred in the period drama alongside megastars Jamie Dornan and Matthew Rhys. Described as “a riveting story of love, betrayal, deception and revenge,” it originally aired in 2018 and is coming to Starz next month on May 16th.

16.

Her favorite smell is caramel.

I’m sure we’ll be seeing more and more of this lovely performer in the years to come. If you’re crushing on Ann and The Nevers yourself, let us know in the comments!

