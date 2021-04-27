Facts About Ann Skelly The Nevers

Eating veggies and… making memes?
1.
She was born in Dublin, Ireland.
2.
She wasn’t a huge fan of school.
3.
Her favorite movie is La Vie en Rose.
4.
Her parents are both artists.
5.
If she weren’t an actor she would be a painter.
6.
She likes playing with Photoshop.
7.
She’s vegetarian.
9.
Her favorite snack is Fruit Winders.
10.
She’s into stars from the ’70s.
11.
One of her least favorite traits is “phone face.”
12.
She was on three seasons of Red Rock, a popular Irish crime drama.
13.
She de-stresses by jogging.
14.
She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role by the Irish Film and Television Awards.
15.
Her sexy and dramatic mini-series Death and Nightingales is airing in the US in May.
16.
Her favorite smell is caramel.
I’m sure we’ll be seeing more and more of this lovely performer in the years to come. If you’re crushing on Ann and The Nevers yourself, let us know in the comments!
