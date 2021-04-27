EU’s Timmermans Puts Focus on China: Green Summit Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Top executives, policy makers and investors are gathering this week for the two-day Bloomberg Green Summit. The virtual event focuses on the core issues of climate change. Today’s lineup includes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and QuantumScape Corp. co-founder Jagdeep Singh. The discussions will focus on topics ranging from reducing emissions to real estate and batteries. The conference kicked off Monday with speakers such as former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who said the global fight against climate change is accelerating and reaching a “political tipping point right now.” Click here to register for the event. Sign up here to receive the daily Green newsletter. See Bloomberg’s real-time dashboard of climate and energy transition data. EU Must Be Strong on Human Rights in China, Timmermans Says (10:45 a.m. NY) The European Union will continue to push China to tackle human-rights abuses in Xinjiang, China, said Franz Timmermans, the European Commission’s first vice president. Beijing has been accused by some governments of abuses against Uyghur Muslims that include forced labor. Factories in Xinjiang produce almost half of the world’s polysilicon, a key component in solar panels.

Article content “One thing I know for sure is if you’re not clear about this, if you’re weak about this, nobody will respect you,” Timmermans said. “Nobody in China, nobody elsewhere.” This position may lead to “tensions with China, but that’s part of where we are internationally,” he said, adding that having the U.S. government again embracing multilateralism under President Joe Biden will be a “game changer” in efforts to improve the situation. Timmermans is in charge of orchestrating the Green Deal — a package of policies designed to deliver a climate-aligned recovery from the pandemic. He said the biggest threat to the program is if the average person gets hit financially. The EU’s executive arm is mulling the creation of an additional system of pollution-cutting incentives known as emissions trading for buildings and road transport. Timmermans hinted drivers and homeowners wouldn’t be on the hook to pay these charges. “We need to make sure that the tax shift is not just about taxing emissions more, it’s also about making sure that this burden is shared in an equitable way across society,” he said. “One of the biggest threats to the European Green Deal is that the effects of our measures would be too harsh on people who have very little money to spend.” Timmermans said he doesn’t expect the EU to implement a ban on new cars with internal-combustion engines, even though some member states, including France, have done so. He added that the shift to zero-emissions vehicles is happening much quicker than many expected.

Article content “We have to be careful on the government side that we don’t create a barrier by not providing the right infrastructure for our citizens to be able to just afford electric mobility or even to be able to move around adequately with electric mobility,” he said. Carney Says Banks Will Be Judged on Decarbonization Efforts (9:45 a.m. NY) The financial-services sector will play a crucial role in facilitating the transition to a world of net-zero emissions, but the industry also must ensure that its carbon footprint is decreasing, said Mark Carney, United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance. “Part of your job is to judge which companies are going to decarbonize and whether to back those companies with investments or loans, but you too will be judged and you need to get your own house in order,” said Carney, who’s also vice chair and head of impact investing at Brookfield Asset Management and former governor of the Bank of England. He said the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, an initiative he spearheaded that brings together more than 40 global banks including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc., is committed to reducing pollution from investment and financing portfolios. The initiative is part of the UN’s Race to Zero campaign and is considered “the gold standard” for net-zero commitments. Carney said COP26, a climate change conference scheduled for November in Glasgow, will be a crucial moment to assess the private sector’s involvement in the low-carbon transition. An analysis of emissions reductions by governments also will make it a milestone event, he said.

Article content “The objective for Glasgow, first and foremost, is to keep the one and a half degree temperature rise within reach,” he said. Trudeau Says Canada Will Meet Emissions Goal (9 a.m. NY) Justin Trudeau defended Canada’s climate record against criticism its emissions targets aren’t ambitious enough, arguing his government’s carbon tax represents a more concrete plan. The prime minister vowed the country will be able to reach its new goal of reducing emissions by between 40% and 45% of 2005 levels by 2030 — despite missing previous targets. Central to that plan is a carbon tax, which got a major boost last month when it was upheld by a 6-3 majority at the Supreme Court of Canada, effectively settling years of heated political debate. “The fact that we have one of the realest prices on pollution of all our peer countries and that we are at the same time an exporter of energy and a producer of energy — that is a challenge that not all other countries have,” Trudeau said. Trudeau has been facing increased scrutiny since the release of data two weeks ago showing Canada is the only country in the Group of Seven to see its harmful emissions rise between 2015 and 2019. Trudeau said Joe Biden’s arrival to the White House means the U.S. and Canada are more aligned on climate policy, even if friction remains over specific projects like Enbridge Inc.’s existing Line 5 conduit under the Great Lakes. A cross-border plan that cuts across all sectors of the economy is critical for both countries, the prime minister said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

