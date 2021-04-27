EU will use trade deal tools against Britain if needed

© Reuters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a press conference after a visit at Pfizer vaccine plant in Puurs
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The trade agreement between Britain and the European Union will give each side tools to ensure compliance with that accord and the Brexit divorce deal between the two, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
“Let me be clear: we do not want to have to use these tools. But we will not hesitate to use them if necessary,” she told the European Parliament at the start of its final debate on the trade and cooperation agreement.
