DSV Panalpina buys Agility unit for $4 bln to become No. 3 freight forwarder

COPENHAGEN — DSV Panalpina said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire the logistics division of Kuwait’s Agility Public Warehousing Co in an all-share deal worth $4.1 billion, creating the world’s third largest freight forwarding company.

The deal is one of several in recent years as global logistics companies are looking to build scale in a fragmented freight transport market.

It will see Copenhagen-based DSV overtake DB Schenker, putting it behind only DHL Logistics and Kuehne & Nagel as measured by revenue and freight volumes.

Shares in DSV rose 8.3% by 0844 GMT to hit a record high.

“This is very positive news and exactly what has been at the top of investors’ wish list,” said Mikkel Emil Jensen, analyst at Sydbank.

“And it’s exactly what DSV want more of, and where they are strongest in terms of earnings, so there is an opportunity to create really good synergies,” he added.

Agility’s logistics unit has around 17,000 employees and had revenue of $4 billion last year.

DSV’s Chief Financial Officer Jens Lund told Reuters in an interview that the unit is “an excellent match” and that he expects to lift profitability at the Agility unit from a current operating margin of 3.5-4% to DSV’s margin of around 10%. He declined to elaborate on how much synergy the acquisition will create.