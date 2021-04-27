Dolph Lundgren Slapped With Lawsuit Over Blown Documentary Deal

Instagram

British filmmaker Chee Keong Cheung seeks to take ‘The Expendables’ star to court for a breach of contract, claiming that the latter went back on his words on a project chronicling a year in his life.

Action star Dolph Lundgren is facing legal action for allegedly reneging on a deal to take part in a “fly-on-the-wall” documentary just before the project was complete.

British filmmaker Chee Keong Cheung has filed court papers in Los Angeles accusing “The Expendables” star of breach of contract, after entering an agreement to chronicle a year in the life of the actor in January 2020.

According to the suit, filed on Friday, April 23 and obtained by the New York Post, the deal was made directly between the two parties, without the involvement of representatives, with Lundgren allowing Cheung and his team to capture his every move on camera.

As part of their contract, Cheung would recoup his costs, and then split all revenues from the documentary with Lundgren.

However, after accumulating more than 100 hours of material, Lundgren’s manager got in touch with Cheung in October 2020 and claimed the martial arts star had changed his mind about the documentary, instead wanting to work on a similar project with a team from Canada’s Score G. Productions.

The actor subsequently refused to continue shooting with Cheung, “As a result, Cheung was denied the benefit of the bargain he struck with Lundgren, denied the opportunity to profit from the year of work he devoted to the documentary, and left holding the bag on all the costs,” his lawyers state in the filing.

Now the filmmaker is taking Lundgren to court, and demanding a trial by jury.

The pair originally met in 2015 on the set of upcoming movie “Malevolence“, which Cheung co-wrote and Lundgren directed.

Representatives for Lundgren have yet to comment on the legal battle.