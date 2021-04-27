Dollar near multi-week lows before Fed, yen unmoved after BOJ

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near

multi-week lows versus major peers on Tuesday, weighed by

subdued Treasury yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy

decision this week, while the yen hardly budged after the Bank

of Japan kept its policy on hold.

The safe-haven greenback was also out of favor after world

stocks started the week hitting a record high, amid increasing

investor confidence in a rapid global recovery from the

pandemic.

“The dollar doesn’t seem to have the strength it had earlier

this year,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, chief of financial algotech

company at Ryobi Systems. “It had been driven by various

expectations, such as massive fiscal spending and speedy

vaccinations in the States. Most of those appear to have been

priced in.”

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency

against six peers, was little changed at 90.947 in mid-Asian

session, after dipping to the lowest since March 3 overnight at

90.679.

The dollar added 0.1% to 108.18 yen, another haven

currency, continuing its rise from the seven-week low of 107.48

reached Friday.

The yen showed a muted response after the Bank of Japan kept

its monetary policy on hold as widely expected.

Additionally, no change to policy is expected when the