Dollar near multi-week lows before Fed, yen unmoved after BOJ

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Reuters

Kevin Buckland and Hideyuki Sano

Publishing date:

Apr 27, 2021  •  39 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near

multi-week lows versus major peers on Tuesday, weighed by

subdued Treasury yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy

decision this week, while the yen hardly budged after the Bank

of Japan kept its policy on hold.

The safe-haven greenback was also out of favor after world

stocks started the week hitting a record high, amid increasing

investor confidence in a rapid global recovery from the

pandemic.

“The dollar doesn’t seem to have the strength it had earlier

this year,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, chief of financial algotech

company at Ryobi Systems. “It had been driven by various

expectations, such as massive fiscal spending and speedy

vaccinations in the States. Most of those appear to have been

priced in.”

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency

against six peers, was little changed at 90.947 in mid-Asian

session, after dipping to the lowest since March 3 overnight at

90.679.

The dollar added 0.1% to 108.18 yen, another haven

currency, continuing its rise from the seven-week low of 107.48

reached Friday.

The yen showed a muted response after the Bank of Japan kept

its monetary policy on hold as widely expected.

Additionally, no change to policy is expected when the

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting on

Wednesday.

However, the market will pay close attention to comments

from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is likely to face questions

over whether improving conditions warrant a withdrawal of

monetary easing.

Most analysts though expect him to say such talk is

premature, which could put downward pressure on Treasury yields

and the dollar.

“The reflation trade is back on,” Gavin Friend, a strategist

at National Australia Bank, said on a client podcast.

“Currencies outside of the dollar should be doing quite well

anyway in that environment.”

The dollar has fallen nearly 3% since late March as U.S.

Treasury yields traded in narrow ranges after retreating from a

14-month high of 1.7760%, slashing the currency’s yield appeal.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around

1.58% on Tuesday, tracking sideways since sliding to a one-month

low of 1.528% in the middle of this month.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.2071, but remained close

to the two-month high of $1.2117 reached Monday.

The commodity-linked Australian dollar, a barometer of risk

appetite, eased 0.15% to $0.7789, after a 0.7% rally

overnight that took it just shy of a five-week peak.

The offshore Chinese yuan retreated 0.1% after rising to a

seven-week top of 6.4710 per dollar on Monday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around

$53,500 following a 10% surge on Monday, driven by reports that

JPMorgan Chase is planning to offer a managed bitcoin

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

fund.

That snapped a five-day losing streak that took the digital

token to the cusp of $47,000, with losses accelerating amid

worries about U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital

gains taxes.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0352 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2070 $1.2087 -0.12% -1.20% +1.2090 +1.2065

Dollar/Yen 108.2400 108.1400 +0.10% +4.80% +108.3800 +108.1800

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9158 0.9141 +0.21% +3.54% +0.9161 +0.9145

Sterling/Dollar 1.3881 1.3906 -0.17% +1.61% +1.3901 +1.3877

Dollar/Canadian 1.2403 1.2394 +0.06% -2.61% +1.2409 +1.2389

Aussie/Dollar 0.7785 0.7802 -0.21% +1.21% +0.7803 +0.7781

NZ 0.7216 0.7236 -0.25% +0.52% +0.7237 +0.7214

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR