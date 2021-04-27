Dogecoin Developer Passes Away, DOGE Maintains Uptrend By CoinQuora



Dogecoin Developer Passes Away, DOGE Maintains Uptrend



Dogecoin developer, Sporklin passed away last April 24, 2021.

Billy Markus, the Dogecoin creator, recognized the work that Sporklin put in the development of Dogecoin.

DOGE still continues its growth of almost 400% this month.

Dogecoin (DOGE) developer Sporklin has passed away and joined the loving hands of our creator. To be specific, Sporklin died on April 24 due to cancer sickness.

This event has made the whole family behind Dogecoin mourn as they lost one of their notable technology developers. The creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus reacted: