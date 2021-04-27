Dogecoin Developer Passes Away, DOGE Maintains Uptrend By CoinQuora

Dogecoin Developer Passes Away, DOGE Maintains Uptrend
- Dogecoin developer, Sporklin passed away last April 24, 2021.
- Billy Markus, the Dogecoin creator, recognized the work that Sporklin put in the development of Dogecoin.
- DOGE still continues its growth of almost 400% this month.
Dogecoin (DOGE) developer Sporklin has passed away and joined the loving hands of our creator. To be specific, Sporklin died on April 24 due to cancer sickness.
This event has made the whole family behind Dogecoin mourn as they lost one of their notable technology developers. The creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus reacted:
Sporklin devoted the last 7 years of her life to Dogecoin, in every way. Supporting the devs, educating the community, defending others with her wit and boldness. She cared greatly about integrity and lived up to her ideals. She was a true shibe.
She will be greatly missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Yl9k2yvYdv
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
