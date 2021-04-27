DMX Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Instagram

A number of close family and friends gather around his red casket at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers, New York as they take turn to say their last goodbyes to the rap icon.

AceShowbiz –

DMX has been laid to rest in a private ceremony following a “Celebration of Life” memorial and a “Homegoing Celebration” funeral over the weekend. On Monday, April 26, his family and friends gathered at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers, New York to send him to his final resting place.

In a video uploaded on Yonkers Voice’ YouTube page, DMX’s red casket arrived in a black car around noon. After some arrangement was made, people stood around the casket, which was decorated with some flowers and letters spelling “FAITH” as well as “X” placed around it.

DMX’s mother and closed ones took turn to deliver speech, with one lady throwing what looks like soil to the casket while saying, “We give you back to the Earth that he was created out of it. We give you back to God who gave you to us for a short time.” She continued, “And your memory will live on with us. And we give God the glory for allowing you to be angel in our life for these years. We love you.”

DMX’s fiancee Desiree Lindstrom was also present at the funeral, carrying their 4-year-old son Exodus. “I just wanna thank everybody for loving my baby,” she said after putting her son down. “I wanna thank everybody for being here for him. He loved some many people. He touched so many people.”

After a prayer, the attendees made X sign with their hands and left white and red roses on his casket. After taking her son to be closer to the casket, Desiree was later seen touching the casket and closing her eyes as she appeared to say her final goodbye to her late fiance in private.





DMX died on April 9 following a week hospitalization after suffering a heart attack at his home possibly resulting from a drug overdose. He was in a “vegetative state” with “lung and brain failure” and no brain activity and never regained consciousness.