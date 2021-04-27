Home Business Developing Asia to recover strongly, but COVID-19 risks remain – ADB

Developing Asia to recover strongly, but COVID-19 risks remain – ADB

Matilda Colman
Apr 27, 2021

MANILA — Developing Asia’s economic

rebound this year could be stronger than previously thought, the

Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, underpinned by

expectations of a solid global recovery and progress on

vaccines.

But the Manila-based lender was quick to caution that risks

to its forecasts were skewed more to the downside because new

outbreaks and delays in vaccine rollout could prolong

disruptions to mobility and stall regional economic activity.

Developing Asia, which groups 45 countries in the

Asia-Pacific, is forecast to grow 7.3% in 2021, the ADB said in

its Asian Development Outlook report, stronger than its previous

estimate of 6.8% and follows a 0.2% contraction last year.

For 2022, the region is projected to grow 5.3%.

“Growth is gaining momentum across developing Asia, but

renewed COVID-19 outbreaks show the pandemic is still a threat,”

said Yasuyuki Sawada, ADB chief economist, said in the report.

Geopolitical tensions, political turmoil, production

bottlenecks, financial turmoil and long-term scarring effects of

learning losses from school closures due to the pandemic also

threaten recovery, Sawada said in a separate briefing.

Asia accounts for more than 16% of the global case load of

147.9 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters

tally. With more than 319,000 deaths, the region accounts for

9.8% of the global COVID-19 toll.

As some economies continue to struggle to contain the virus

and its new variants, the ADB said the recovery would be uneven.

China’s economic rebound from a pandemic-induced slump is

forecast to be the strongest this year, with growth seen at

8.1%, driven by strong domestic demand and exports, before

moderating to 5.5% in 2022, the ADB said.

By region, South Asia will record the fastest economic

recovery this year, with the ADB predicting an expansion of 9.5%

after a 6.0% contraction in 2020, buoyed by India’s economic

revival.

Even as the coronavirus crisis in India remained grim,

Sawada said ADB’s 11.0% growth forecast for the South Asian

country this year, which follows an 8.0% slump in 2020, is

“achievable at this stage.”

“India’s vaccine rollout is going well,” Sawada said putting

it on course to vaccinate 300 million by August and achieve herd

immunity by 2022.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new

infections reported, accounting for one in every 3 infections

reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.

Southeast Asia’s 2021 growth forecast was trimmed to 4.4%

from a previous estimate of 5.5%, dragged down by a projected

9.8% decline in Myanmar’s economic output, which was hit hard by

mass protests, strikes and sanctions following a military coup

on Feb. 1.

Easing food price pressures should slow inflation to 2.3%

this year, from 2.8% last year, but it is predicted to quicken

to 2.7% in 2022.

GDP GROWTH

2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 2022

APR SEPT DEC APR

Central 4.9 -1.9 3.4 3.9 3.8 4.0

Asia

East Asia 5.3 1.8 7.4 7.0 7.0 5.1

China 6.0 2.3 8.1 7.7 7.7 5.5

South Asia 4.2 -6.0 9.5 7.1 7.2 6.6

India 4.0 -8.0 11.0 8.0 8.0 7.0

SEast Asia 4.4 -4.0 4.4 5.5 5.2 5.1

Indonesia 5.0 -2.1 4.5 5.3 4.5 5.0

Malaysia 4.3 -5.6 6.0 6.5 7.0 5.7

Myanmar 6.8 3.3 -9.8 6.0 n/a n/a

Philippines 6.1 -9.6 4.5 6.5 6.5 5.5

Singapore 1.3 -5.4 6.0 4.5 5.1 4.1

Thailand 2.3 -6.1 3.0 4.5 4.0 4.5

Vietnam 7.0 2.9 6.7 6.3 6.1 7.0

The Pacific 4.3 -5.8 1.4 1.3 1.3 3.8

Developing 5.0 -0.2 7.3 6.8 6.8 5.3

Asia

INFLATION

2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 2022

APR SEPT DEC APR

Central 7.2 7.5 6.8 6.6 6.5 6.3

Asia

East Asia 2.6 2.2 1.5 1.7 1.2 2.2

China 2.9 2.5 1.5 1.8 1.2 2.3

South Asia 5.0 6.5 5.5 4.5 4.5 5.1

India 4.8 6.2 5.2 4.0 4.0 4.8

SEast Asia 2.1 1.2 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.4

Indonesia 2.8 2.0 2.4 2.8 2.4 2.8

Malaysia 0.7 -1.1 1.8 2.0 2.0 2.0

Myanmar 8.6 5.7 6.2 6.0 n/a n/a

Philippines 2.5 2.6 4.1 2.6 2.6 3.5

Singapore 0.6 -0.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.2

Thailand 0.7 -0.8 1.1 0.8 0.9 1.0

Vietnam 2.8 3.2 3.8 3.5 3.5 4.0

The Pacific 3.0 3.3 3.7 3.1 3.0 3.9

Developing 2.9 2.8 2.3 2.3 1.9 2.7

Asia

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

