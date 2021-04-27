Developing Asia to recover strongly, but COVID-19 risks remain – ADB

Article content

MANILA — Developing Asia’s economic

rebound this year could be stronger than previously thought, the

Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday, underpinned by

expectations of a solid global recovery and progress on

vaccines.

But the Manila-based lender was quick to caution that risks

to its forecasts were skewed more to the downside because new

outbreaks and delays in vaccine rollout could prolong

disruptions to mobility and stall regional economic activity.

Developing Asia, which groups 45 countries in the

Asia-Pacific, is forecast to grow 7.3% in 2021, the ADB said in

its Asian Development Outlook report, stronger than its previous

estimate of 6.8% and follows a 0.2% contraction last year.

For 2022, the region is projected to grow 5.3%.

“Growth is gaining momentum across developing Asia, but

renewed COVID-19 outbreaks show the pandemic is still a threat,”

said Yasuyuki Sawada, ADB chief economist, said in the report.

Geopolitical tensions, political turmoil, production

bottlenecks, financial turmoil and long-term scarring effects of

learning losses from school closures due to the pandemic also

threaten recovery, Sawada said in a separate briefing.

Asia accounts for more than 16% of the global case load of