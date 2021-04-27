Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.04% By Investing.com



Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.04%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.04% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.77% or 88.0 points to trade at 1387.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) added 5.58% or 23.5 points to end at 444.7 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 4.17% or 11.1 points to 276.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.25% or 2.75 points to trade at 119.25 at the close. Tryg A/S (CSE:) declined 1.83% or 2.6 points to end at 142.1 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 1.59% or 15.80 points to 976.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 69 to 67 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.73% or 0.45 to $62.36 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.58% or 0.38 to hit $65.41 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.08% or 1.50 to trade at $1778.60 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.07% to 6.1570, while EUR/DKK rose 0.05% to 7.4357.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 90.888.