Demand for PayPal’s crypto offering exceeded all expectations, CEO says By Cointelegraph

Demand for PayPal's crypto offering exceeded all expectations, CEO says

Matilda Colman
The demand for cryptocurrency exceeded PayPal’s initial expectations after the firm launched crypto trading in late 2020, according to the company’s CEO.

“Demand on the crypto side has been multiple-fold to what we initially expected. There’s a lot of excitement,” PayPal president and CEO Dan Schulman said in a Sunday interview with Time magazine.