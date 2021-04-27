Decentralized insurance could save DeFi from contagion, according to ShapeShift report By Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance has many of the hallmarks of previous cryptocurrency bull markets: incredible gains, extreme volatility and massive risks. In a new report, leading noncustodial cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift explains the four biggest risks facing DeFi investors and why the emerging field of decentralized insurance could offer a solution.

The report, titled “Spreading the Risk: Decentralized Insurance,” categorizes DeFi risk into the following “landmines”: custodial risk, smart contract risk, protocol risk and oracle risk.