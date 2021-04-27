Decentralized insurance could save DeFi from contagion, according to ShapeShift report By Cointelegraph

Decentralized insurance could save DeFi from contagion, according to ShapeShift report
Decentralized finance has many of the hallmarks of previous cryptocurrency bull markets: incredible gains, extreme volatility and massive risks. In a new report, leading noncustodial cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift explains the four biggest risks facing DeFi investors and why the emerging field of decentralized insurance could offer a solution.
The report, titled “Spreading the Risk: Decentralized Insurance,” categorizes DeFi risk into the following “landmines”: custodial risk, smart contract risk, protocol risk and oracle risk.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.