Dax Shepard Talks Addiction And Sobriety With Kids

“Yeah, we tell them the whole thing.”
The 46-year-old has been super open about his struggles with addiction. Back in September, he revealed that he broke his 16-year sobriety by abusing pills after an ATV accident.
After attending a meeting – that he called the “most incredible 90 minutes” – he was able to resume his sobriety journey.
Well, in a recent interview on the In Fact with Chelsea Clinton podcast, Dax revealed how much he tells his daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta, about his addiction.
When Chelsea asked him how he discusses addiction with his kids, he responded, “Just like I’m talking to you.”
He said that his children are aware he attends an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday. Then, he shared a story from when his oldest daughter was three years old.
She asked him where he was going, and he replied that he was going to AA. When she asked why he needed to go, Dax responded, “Because I’m an alcoholic, and if I don’t go there, then I’ll drink, and then I’ll be a terrible dad.”
When she asked if she could go with him, he said no because only alcoholics could attend. “And she goes, ‘I’m gonna be an alcoholic,'” he recalled while laughing. “I said, ‘You might become one. The odds are not in your favor, but you’re not there yet.'”
He also shared that they did not hide his relapse from the kids.
“We explained, ‘Well, Daddy was on these pills for his surgery, and then Daddy was a bad boy, and he started getting his own pills.’ Yeah, we tell them the whole thing,” he concluded.
