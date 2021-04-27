Daniel Kaluuya to Avoid Phone for a While After Making Mom’s Sex Life Comment in Oscars Speech

WENN/Avalon

Scooping the Best Actor in a Supporting Role honor at the 2021 Academy Award, the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ quips he was going to celebrate the fact he was alive because his parents ‘had sex.’

AceShowbiz –

Daniel Kaluuya doesn’t think is mother will be “very happy” with him over his Oscars speech.

The actor scooped the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award on Sunday, April 25 for his work on “Judas and the Black Messiah” and hilariously quipped that he was going to celebrate the fact he was alive because his parents “had sex.”

Reflecting on the moment backstage, however, Daniel appeared surprised when a reporter suggested his remark would mean his speech would always be remembered.

He replied, “Is that going to live on? I think that’s pretty obvious that all parents have sex, man, you know? What’s going on? It just came out my mouth, I know my mom’s probably going to text me some stuff, but here we are.”

Asked if he’d spoken to his mother since he won, he said, “No, bro, no, I’m gonna avoid my phone for a bit, mate, trust me, going to avoid my phone for a bit. I think my mum’s not going to be very happy. But she’s gonna be cool, she’s gonna be cool, she’s gonna be cool. She’s got a sense of humour so she’s like we give it to each other, so it’s cool.”





In his acceptance speech, the “Get Out” star vowed to “celebrate life” and how “incredible” it is to be alive. He said, “We gotta celebrate life. We’re breathing, we’re walking. It’s incredible. Like, my mum, my dad, they had sex – it’s amazing! I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive and I’m gonna celebrate that tonight.”





The camera then cut to the London hub, where Daniel’s mother and sister were watching, with his sibling looking hugely embarrassed by his quip as his mum appeared to ask, “What is he talking about?”