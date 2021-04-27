Court upholds Alberta’s right to turn off the oil taps to other provinces

Case dates back to clash between Alberta and B.C. over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline

Article content

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines.

The decision is a victory for the province in its battle with British Columbia over so-called turn-off-the-taps legislation enacted by Alberta in 2018, at the height of a dispute between the two provinces over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Three justices agree an earlier injunction blocking Alberta from using its legislation should be overturned and B.C. should pay costs of the lengthy litigation, although the justices rely on different reasons to reach the same conclusion.