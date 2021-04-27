Corn, soybeans pull back from 8-year top; market eyes U.S. weather

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures slid 2% on Wednesday after climbing to an eight-year high in the last session, with prices likely to take direction from U.S. weather and the pace of planting in weeks ahead.

Wheat and soybeans also retreated from their eight-year peaks scaled a day earlier.

“There is a realization that there is plenty of time to grow crops in the United States,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

“The current supply and demand situation does not warrant $7-bushel corn. The last 100 cents are speculators driving the market.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 2% to $6.41-1/2 a bushel by 0301 GMT, after hitting a June 2013 high of $6.84 a bushel on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soymeal, wheat and corn futures contracts on Tuesday and net even for soyoil futures contracts, traders said.

The planting pace in the United States is expected to pick up after being hit by cold temperatures at the beginning of the season.

“We’ve seen some really strong rallies. There is some unwinding as questions remain about the situation in South America,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.