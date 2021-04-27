Corn drops 3% as traders exit after prices hit near 8-year top

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell 3% on Wednesday as traders squared positions after prices had reached a near eight-year high in the previous session.

Wheat fell 2% as prices came under pressure from the weakness of corn, while soybeans also declined 1%.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 3.1% at $6.34 a bushel by 0047 GMT after closing down 0.5% in the previous session when prices had earlier hit a June 2013 high of $6.84 a bushel.

“We’ve seen some really strong rallies. There is some unwinding as questions remain about the situation in South America,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Brazil’s upcoming second corn crop is seen as crucial to replenishing tight global stocks, though weather forecasts show little rain for dry southern regions in the week ahead.

U.S. plantings have been delayed by cold temperatures, although the pace is expected to pick up in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 17% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Soybean futures fell 1.2% to $15.02-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3% on Tuesday.

Wheat futures fell 1.8% to $7.19-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1% in the previous session.

The declines in wheat came despite the USDA estimating 49% of U.S. winter wheat was in good or excellent condition, in a four-point drop from a week earlier that was sharper than expected on average by analyst. (Reporting by Colin Packham)