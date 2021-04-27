Copper at 10-year high on supply woes, prospects of demand revival

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as supply worries in top producer Chile and investor hopes for an improvement in global demand amid a stable economic recovery and green investments lent support.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 3.1% to 72,510 yuan ($11,181.01) a tonne, a level unseen since February 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $9,885 a tonne, its highest since August 2011, earlier in the session before retreating to $9,836.50 a tonne by 0530 GMT, still up 0.9%.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and is used in electric vehicles and renewable energy productions.

Mining unions and port workers in Chile have threatened to protest.

Copper prices are being supported by strike threats in Chile, though high prices are deterring downstream physical market from buying, ING analysts said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Yangshan copper premium fell to $46.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 17, indicating weakening demand from top consumer China.

* One party controls 80%-90% of available copper stocks and short-term futures on the LME, exchange data showed.

* Spot copper treatment charges (TCs) in China rose for the first time since August, up $2 to $32.50 a tonne as of April 25, Asian Metal data showed.

* ING said it is “possibly an early sign that spot TCs may be bottoming, but still too early to call.”

* ShFE zinc prices soared 3.2% to 22,430 yuan a tonne, their highest since March 23, and ShFE nickel jumped 3.1% to 125,900 yuan a tonne. Aluminum hit a more than 11-year high at 18,605 yuan a tonne.

* LME aluminum hit a three-year high of $2,410 a tonne and nickel increased 1.3% to $16,875 a tonne.

($1 = 6.4851 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)