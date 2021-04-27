Cole Sprouse And Lana Condor Star In Rom-Com Moonshot

To All The Boys’ Lana Condor is working on a new rom-com with Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse called Moonshot.
The movie, which will be coming to HBO Max, will be directed by Chris Winterbauer and produced by Greg Berlani and Sarah Schechter, who also worked on Riverdale.
So what will the movie be about?
Well, according to Deadline, Moonshot follows two college students who “sneak onboard a space shuttle” to Mars “in order to be united with their significant others.”
The film is a “romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist … set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer.”
So it’s kind of a mix between Passengers and The 100. OK!
Sprouse shared his excitement for the film when he took to Instagram earlier today and wrote, “I’m the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with. The timeless @lanacondor and I are making a movie on mars…or at least Atlanta … Lots in the works for 2021 🚀.”
Condor also shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “let’s gooooo.”
Sounds like Moonshot is going to be awesome!
