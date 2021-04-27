Claudia Jordan Backtracks on Claim Kanye West Tried to Woo Her While With Kim Kardashian

Instagram/WENN/Instar

Calling the reports ‘Fake NEWs,’ the former ‘Real Housewives’ star insists that she never suggested the rapper tried to hook up with her while he was married to Kim.

Claudia Jordan has backpedaled after sparking a speculation that Kanye West tried to cheat on Kim Kardashian with her. Days after her interview with “The Domenick Nati Show” where she talked about her awkward encounter with the rapper, the model has clarified her previous statements.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 26, the 48-year-old denied that she ever suggested Kanye tried to hook up with her while he’s married to Kim. “I’d really appreciate it yall stopped lying on my for clicks,” she wrote over a plain black background. “I NEVER said that S**t!”

Blaming news outlets for making “click bait” out of her story, she fumed, “No More interviews with unknowns trying to make a name for themselves with click bait!” She stressed in another Story, ” For the LAST time- Kanye NEVER tried to get with me, hit on me or flirt with me while married to Kim! Fake NEWs!”

Claudia also extended her apology to Kanye and Kim, writing, “To Kim, Kanye and your families I’m so sorry this ever happened! I never wanted to cause any of you and harm or stress. I’m furious about this whole mess and taking a break for my own sanity.” She added, “If I ever do any interviews again don’t ask me s**t about any body else BUT me, my career and the projects I’m workin on PERIOD!”

During an appearance on “The Domenick Nati Show” which aired on April 21, Claudia was asked if she would consider dating Kanye. “No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you,” she quickly replied. When her boyfriend, who was right next to her, joked that the Yeezy designer wouldn’t want her “vagine” because he’s too crazy, she insisted the “Follow God” spitter “tried years ago.”

“Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… I told you that whole story,” she shared, before revealing that she turned him down because she didn’t want to break the “Girl Code.” “I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim as well. And [because of] ‘Girl Code,’ I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that,” so she said at the time.

Kanye has not responded to Claudia’s claims, but Kim has no reason to be bothered by the story as she has separated from her husband after six years of marriage. The reality TV star filed for divorce in February, which took Kanye almost two months to respond.